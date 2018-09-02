Giants' Chris Shaw: Lined up for platoon duty
Shaw is set to start mostly against right-handed pitchers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The lefty hitter certainly impressed with his power while launching 24 homers and slugging .505 for Triple-A Sacramento, but Shaw is likely to be treated as a platoon asset and sit against most left-handed hurlers. The fading Giants, who just traded Andrew McCutchen, are in a position to see what Shaw is made of as they play out the string on 2018, which could make him a matchup play in many deeper mixed fantasy formats.
