Giants' Chris Shaw: Moves to Triple-A
Shaw was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
Shaw spend most of the 2018 campaign with Sacramento, hitting .259/.308/.505 with 24 homers and 65 RBI in 101 games for the River Cats. He opened the 2019 season back at Double-A, where he hit .288/.368/.500 with seven homers and 24 RBI in 45 games before earning a promotion back to Triple-A. Should he continue to succeed at the highest level of the minors, Shaw could get another shot with the big-league club sometime this summer (he struggled in his first taste of the majors last season, hitting .185/.274/.278 in 22 games).
