Shaw will open the season at Double-A Richmond, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It was assumed when Shaw was optioned in mid-March that Triple-A Sacramento would be his destination, as he spent the bulk of the last two seasons at that level and hadn't played at Double-A since 2017. There's no immediately apparent reason why he'd be demoted one extra level, but this likely doesn't change his timeline for returning to the big leagues, as the Giants could easily call him up straight from Double-A should they decide he's ready to go.

