Shaw was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

Shaw seemed to be competing for a regular role this spring, but he won't get the chance to make an impression at the big-league level right away. He'll head back to prove himself at the Triple-A level, where he owns a .273/.317/.516 slash line with a worryingly high 32.0 percent strikeout rate over 189 games.

