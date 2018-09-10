Shaw is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shaw will stick on the bench for a third straight game with the Braves sending out a left-handed starter in Sean Newcomb. The rookie is just 1-for-17 through his first eight games with the big club, albeit his one hit is a homer. Hunter Pence will start in left field in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories