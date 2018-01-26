Giants' Chris Shaw: Receives spring training invite
Shaw (shoulder) received a non-roster invite to the Giants' spring training.
Shaw is one of the top position players in the Giants' depleted farm system. The outfielder will get a big-league look in spring training but is still expected to open the year with Triple-A Sacramento, according to manager Bruce Bochy. He's a candidate to make his major-league debut sometime during 2018, especially if he puts together a strong spring training performance.
