Shaw (shoulder) received a non-roster invite to the Giants' spring training.

Shaw is one of the top position players in the Giants' depleted farm system. The outfielder will get a big-league look in spring training but is still expected to open the year with Triple-A Sacramento, according to manager Bruce Bochy. He's a candidate to make his major-league debut sometime during 2018, especially if he puts together a strong spring training performance.

