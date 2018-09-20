Giants' Chris Shaw: Seeing regular starts
Shaw started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.
Shaw made his fourth consecutive start, and second against a southpaw. The Giants are finally giving their young slugger a consistent look in left field after benching him in nine of the 14 games since his callup Aug. 31. Shaw is still slashing just ,229/.300/.371 over 40 plate appearances in the majors, but his strong power output in the minors (24 homers and .505 slugging percentage) could generate some cheap pop in daily and deep formats.
