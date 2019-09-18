Giants' Chris Shaw: Serves as DH
Shaw went 0-for-3 as a designated hitter in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Red Sox.
The Boston native was granted his first start of the season, but he was lifted after just three plate appearances once a lefty was brought out of the bullpen. The Red Sox have the right-handed Jhoulys Chacin set to take the bump Wednesday, so Shaw could be in the starting nine again with the benefit of the DH spot. The 25-year-old has been used sparsely (1-for-10) since being called up Sept. 1 despite posting a robust .947 OPS over 75 games with Triple-A Sacramento this year.
