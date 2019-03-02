Shaw went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Reds.

Shaw's towering shot to right field put the Giants up 5-3 in the eighth inning. The outfielder, who is competing for a starting gig this spring, is now 3-for-13 with a pair of homers and four RBI through six Cactus League games.

