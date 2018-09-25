Shaw is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Shaw will take a seat Tuesday as manager Bruce Bochy stacks right-handed hitters against lefty Robbie Erlin. The rookie is hitting .208/.304/.313 through 19 games with the Giants since earning a promotion at the beginning of September. Austin Slater will start in left field and hit second in his place.

