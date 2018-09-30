Shaw is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Shaw will sit for the second day in a row with the Dodgers pitching a second lefty in a row, with today's southpaw being Rich Hill. The 24-year-old wound up producing just a .552 OPS in his late-season opportunities and could very well end the season with that same lowly figure. Gregor Blanco will slide over to left field to replace him, allowing Gorkys Hernandez to join the outfield fray Sunday.