Shaw went 3-for-4 with two home runs Wednesday for Triple-A Sacramento in Las Vegas.

Shaw had struck out nine times in his previous 14 at-bats, so this was a much needed slump buster. His .263/.320/547 slash line and seven home runs in 103 plate appearances is on par with what most were expecting in his return trip to the Pacific Coast League, but his 38.8 percent strikeout rate is very concerning, specifically regarding his short-term prospects. He will need to get the strikeouts under control before he can be viewed as a viable option in the big-league outfield.