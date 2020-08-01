Menez (1-0) didn't allow a baserunner in 1.1 innings, striking out one and earning the win versus the Rangers on Friday.

Menez relieved Logan Webb and got the final out in the fourth inning before retiring the side in the fifth. The Giants took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, making Menez the pitcher of record. The 25-year-old southpaw has a 3.38 ERA, 0.38 WHIP and four strikeouts in 5.1 innings across three relief appearances. It's unlikely Menez works his way into the already crowded closer conversation for the Giants in 2020.