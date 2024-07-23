Hill was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Hill was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Saturday, but it didn't take long for him to find a new home in San Francisco. The outfielder is immediately added to the Giants' 40-man roster, though it's unclear if he'll report to the major-league roster or Triple-A Sacramento. Hill produced a .256 average with three home runs, five RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases over 43 at-bats in 16 games with Texas this season.