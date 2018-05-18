Law's recent option was revoked and he was placed on the 10-day disabled list with an ankle injury Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Law had been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento back on April 10, but the Giants discovered that he had sustained a nerve-related ankle injury during his last appearance back on April 9. They were allowed to revoke his option and send him to the disabled list instead. He will throw Friday, but a precise timetable for his return has not been made clear.