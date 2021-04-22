Solano (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Solano suffered a right calf strain Wednesday against the Phillies, and manager Gabe Kapler said that the infielder will miss "some time." It's not yet clear when Solano will be able to return, but Mauricio Dubon and Wilmer Flores should see increased playing time while the 33-year-old is sidelined.
