Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday he's hopeful Solano (calf) will be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Solano has been sidelined for a little over two weeks with the strained left calf, so he shouldn't need more than a handful of rehab games to prove he's healthy and regain his timing at the plate. Once he returns from the 10-day injured list, Solano will likely push Wilmer Flores for regular duties at second base.