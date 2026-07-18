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Giants' Drew Cavanaugh: Multi-hit effort in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cavanaugh went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Mariners.

Cavanaugh singled in the fifth inning before coming around to score and added another base hit in the seventh. He also drew walks in the third and sixth innings. The 24-year-old catcher has recorded two multi-hit performances over his last four appearances and is now slashing .265/.390/.265 with two RBI and two runs scored in 42 plate appearances this season. He's expected to operate as Daniel Susac's primary backup moving forward.

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