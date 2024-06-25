The Giants will promote Birdsong from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday to start against the Cubs, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants' rotation has been hit hard by injuries recently, so Birdsong will receive an opportunity to pitch in the majors just two weeks after reaching Triple-A. The 22-year-old right-hander posted a 2.05 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 48.1 innings with Double-A Richmond, but he's slowed down at Sacramento, allowing five earned runs in nine innings across his first two starts. Birdsong is considered one of the best pitching prospects in the Giants' farm system, though he may struggle initially in the majors following a rapid ascension through the minor leagues.