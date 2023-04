The Giants recalled Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. He'll start in left field and bat eighth in the Giants' series finale with the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

San Francisco sent out Matt Beaty to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Ramos. The 23-year-old Ramos, who had posted a .725 OPS and three stolen bases through seven games with Sacramento, will likely serve as a short-side platoon outfielder while he's up with the big club.