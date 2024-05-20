Ramos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Ramos has an extra-base hit in three of his last four games and at least one RBI in six of his last seven contests. The outfielder is batting .293 with a homer, eight RBI, six runs scored, a stolen base and three doubles through 44 plate appearances since he was called up May 8. Ramos is seeing steady time in the corner outfield while the Giants navigate a rough patch of injuries, and he's earned that role with strong hitting.