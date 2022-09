Ramos was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Ramos was sent to the minors in mid-June, and he slashed .233/.307/.335 with three homers, 29 runs, 17 RBI and four stolen bases over 54 games following his demotion. He's starting in right field and batting ninth Saturday against the Dodgers and will be a candidate to see playing time against left-handed pitchers down the stretch.