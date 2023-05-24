Diaz (hamstring) was reinstated from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list Saturday and has gone 3-for-8 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run in his first two games of the season.

Diaz had been sidelined for more than two months with a hamstring strain that was apparently severe. The 26-year-old hasn't missed a beat in his return to the Triple-A lineup and retains a spot on the Giants' 40-man roster, so it wouldn't be surprising if he ranked near the top of the list for a promotion the next time San Francisco requires an extra infielder.