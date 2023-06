Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday by the Giants, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Diaz will make the start at second base for the Giants on Friday versus the Diamondbacks. The former top prospect has struggled in his previous major-league action with a career .562 OPS over 439 at-bats, but he's registered a 1.111 OPS with three homers over 29 at-bats in his limited time with Sacramento. The Giants will announce a corresponding transaction prior to Friday's game.