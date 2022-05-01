Diaz was traded to the Giants on Saturday for a player to be named or cash considerations, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Diaz remained in the Marlins' minor league system for a little over a month after being designated for assignment in late March, but that will be the extent of his time with the club. Diaz has appeared in 145 big-league games, but he has posted just a.185 batting average and .562 OPS. He is still 25 and was once a top-100 prospect, so the Giants could give him another shot at the top level at some point.