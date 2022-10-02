Junis (5-7) took the loss in Saturday's 8-4 loss against the Diamondbacks. He allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings.

Junis entered the game in the second inning after lefty Scott Alexander served as an opener for 1.1 innings; Junis' most notable blemish occurred on a two-run double from Sergio Alcantara to give the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead in the fourth. The righty has struggled during his last 11 appearances, recording a 6.20 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 53.2 innings. The 30-year-old has not allowed a home run in three straight games.