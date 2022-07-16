Junis (hamstring) was activated off the injured list Saturday and is expected to pitch out of the bullpen, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Junis should be able to reclaim his rotation role after the break, but the Giants don't need a starter in either of the final two games of the first half, so he'll pitch in relief for now. He's available for up to 60 pitches in support of Alex Cobb on Saturday against the Brewers. Prior to hitting the injured list with a hamstring strain in mid-June, Junis had recorded a 2.63 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances.