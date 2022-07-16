Junis (hamstring) is a candidate to return from the injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Brewers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mauricio Llovera left Friday's game against the Brewers due to a flexor strain, so Junis would likely provide length out of the bullpen if he's ultimately cleared to return Saturday. Alex Cobb and Logan Webb are listed as the probable starters for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, but Junis said that he's built up to approximately 50-60 pitches. The right-hander has made two rehab appearances and has allowed a run on five hits and no walks while striking out four in four innings.