Junis tossed two innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Brewers, giving up three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two.

Before landing on the injured list in mid-June with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Junis had been working as a starter, but the Giants chose to ease him back in a relief role after he was activated Saturday. Though Junis struggled in his appearance out of the bullpen, he should be the leading candidate to jump back into the rotation when the Giants first require a fifth starter coming out of the All-Star break. Through 10 appearances (seven starts) for the big club in 2022, Junis has posted a 3.06 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB in 50 innings.