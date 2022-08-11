Junis allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across 2.1 innings Wednesday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Junis got through two scoreless innings, but he allowed the first seven batters he faced to reach base in the third frame before being yanked. Despite being in the rotation consistently since the All-Star break, Junis has yet to work more than 4.1 innings in four outings. He's also allowed 10 earned runs across 14.1 innings in that span, inflating his overall ERA to 3.78 across 64.1 frames for the season.