Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.