Junis (2-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mets.

Junis was handed a nine-run lead after two innings, and he held the Mets in check thanks to nine groundball outs. The primary damage against him came in the sixth inning when Francisco Lindor took him yard for a solo home run. However, Junis still managed to record his first quality start of the campaign, and his first win since April 22. Overall, Junis has maintained a 2.76 ERA and 24:5 K:BB across 32.2 innings.