Junis (1-0) allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Yankees.

Alex Cobb was inefficient, throwing 47 of 76 pitches for strikes as the starter. Junis stepped up, getting the last out of the fourth inning and tossing two more frames to decent results in his first appearance this season. He was assigned a swingman role after failing to win a spot in the Giants' bullpen during spring training. While his fantasy value is limited for now, the right-hander's favorable home park could give him some appeal if injuries in the rotation allow him to get some starts. Junis had a 4.42 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 112 innings last season, his best ratios since 2018.