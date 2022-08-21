Junis was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies in the bottom of the seventh inning after taking a line drive off his left hand, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Junis started Sunday's matchup and allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six in 6.2 innings. Although he threw the ball to first base after being hit on his glove hand, he appeared to be in considerable pain and was immediately removed from the game. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, so his status for his next turn through the rotation remains to be seen.