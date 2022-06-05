Junis (3-1) earned the victory Sunday in Miami, striking out eight in six innings while allowing a run on two hits and two walks.

Junis held the Marlins' lineup in check, allowing just a single and two walks through the first five innings. Garrett Cooper tagged him for a one-out solo shot in the sixth but Junis came right back and struck out the final two batters he faced. The eight strikeouts were a season-high for the 29-year-old. Junis is easily having the best season of his career with a 2.51 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 43 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend against the Dodgers.