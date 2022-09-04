Junis did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Phillies. He struck out five.

The Giants staked Junis to a lead twice within the first three innings, but he gave up the lead both times. While Junis looked like a new man earlier in the season, he has run into trouble lately, surrendering 11 earned runs and four home runs in his last three starts. Junis is pitching through a small fracture on the palm of his left (non-throwing) hand.