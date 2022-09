Junis is expected to follow opener Scott Alexander in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Junis has failed to last five frames in each of his past two starts and will pitch behind an opener in Thursday's twin bill. Overall this year the right-hander has a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 76:18 K:BB across 86.2 innings.