Junis will pitch behind opener Scott Alexander as the bulk reliever Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In theory, Junis should have a better chance at earning the win when following an opener, though the right-hander should still be viewed as a high-risk streaming option. He hasn't recorded a win since June 10 and sits with a 6.60 ERA since the beginning of August.