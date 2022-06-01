Junis didn't factor in the decision during Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies after allowing one run on three hits across 4.1 innings. He had three strikeouts and two walks.

The right-hander threw 40 of his 64 pitches for strikes but generated only five swinging strikes, and he was lifted after giving up a one-out single during the fifth inning. It's the first time this season Junis has failed to complete at least five innings, though it had less to do with his performance than the quick hook of manager Gabe Kapler. Regardless, it was another solid outing for the 29-year-old, and he'll carry a 2.68 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB into his next outing.