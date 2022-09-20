Junis allowed six runs (five earned) on 12 hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings against Colorado on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

As has been the case for countless hurlers in Colorado, Junis' stuff simply didn't seem to be working Monday, as he gave up a season-high 12 hits (four of which went for extra bases). However, Rockies starter Chad Kuhl had nearly as difficult a time, and Junis avoided taking a third straight loss. The right-hander has given up at least four earned runs in three of his past five starts and has logged a 7.13 ERA and 1.83 WHIP during that difficult stretch.