Junis is slated to start Monday's game in Arizona.
After he was reinstated from the injured list July 16, Junis was available out of the bullpen for the Giants' final two games before the All-Star break since the team was able to temporarily get by with a four-man rotation. With San Francisco opening its post-break schedule with five games in five days, Junis will slot back into the rotation, though he could have a workload restriction Monday. Before making a two-inning relief appearance following his return from the IL a week and a half ago, Junis covered only two frames in both of his minor-league rehab outings.
More News
-
Giants' Jakob Junis: Covers two innings in relief•
-
Giants' Jakob Junis: Back and available in relief•
-
Giants' Jakob Junis: Could return Saturday•
-
Giants' Jakob Junis: Slated for rehab start Monday•
-
Giants' Jakob Junis: Needs more time before live BP•
-
Giants' Jakob Junis: Completes bullpen session•