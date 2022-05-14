Junis (1-1) was hit with the loss Saturday against St. Louis despite a decent performance which saw him allowing two runs on six hits across 5.2 frames. He struck out three batters while walking one.

Junis was far from dominant, but he still came up just one out short of a quality start in his longest outing of the year. He was beaten by a Brendan Donovan RBI double in the second inning and a Tommy Edman solo homer in the fourth, and his teammates couldn't manage to put a single run on the board. Junis now owns a 1.74 ERA in 20.2 innings thus far this season.