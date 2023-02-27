Junis is considered the Giants' seventh starter this spring, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Junis doesn't have a clearly defined role yet -- he could be a starter when injuries arise, a piggyback reliever or a more traditional multi-inning option out of the bullpen. The right-hander added 10-15 pounds of muscle in the offseason after battling shoulder and hamstring issues in 2022. Junis' best path to fantasy relevance is in the rotation, but he's never posted an ERA lower than 4.30 in any of his six seasons, so his appeal at age 30 is limited.