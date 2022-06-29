Junis (hamstring) is expected to throw two or three more bullpen sessions before he's cleared to face hitters in live batting practice, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Junis felt fine after throwing approximately 20 pitches Tuesday at about 75-to-80 percent effort in what marked his first side session since landing on the 15-day injured list June 11. He's scheduled to throw off a mound again Friday, and if that schedule holds, he'll then throw a third bullpen session Monday. Junis could thus be ready to face hitters by next weekend before potentially embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment during the second week of July. That timeline could make it difficult for Junis to make it back before the All-Star break, though his absence is less of an issue with fellow starting pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Cobb having returned from the IL earlier this month.