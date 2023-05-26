Junis (3-2) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday over the Brewers.

Six pitchers combined for the shutout, and Junis led the way by getting seven outs. He hasn't given up a run over his last 6.1 innings, posting a 10:2 K:BB with four hits allowed in that span. The right-hander has a 4.13 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB over 28.1 innings through 14 relief appearances this season. The Giants continue to use Junis in a swingman role -- he and Sean Manaea, who had a hold with 1.1 scoreless innings Thursday, are options to serve as primary pitchers whenever manager Gabe Kapler opts for a bullpen day.