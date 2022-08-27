Junis said Tuesday that he" dealing with a "tiny" fracture on the palm of his left hand, but he's feeling significantly better since exiting his last start Aug. 21 against the Rockies and plans to take the hill Sunday in Minnesota, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Junis exited the Aug. 21 start after taking a line drive off the base of his glove and near the bottom of his non-pitching hand, with the 29-year-old being diagnosed with a hairline fracture of his palm. Fortunately for Junis, the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that forces him to the injured list, as the Giants already list him as their probable starter for Sunday's contest. He'll carry a 3.58 ERA and 1.10 WHIP into his 17th appearance and 14th start of the campagin.