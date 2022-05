With Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) getting placed on the 60-day injured list, it would seem that Junis has a better chance of sticking in the rotation over the next month.

DeSclafani won't be eligible to return until late June, and while the Giants usually have viable options for rotation depth, Junis should be able to stick in the rotation if he continues to pitch well over the next month. He has a 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in 20.2 innings over four starts.