Junis was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Junis took the loss Saturday after he gave up four runs over 4.2 innings against the Diamondbacks, and he'll head to the minors for the final few days of the season. The 30-year-old had a strong start to 2022 but finished with a 4.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 98:25 K:BB across 112 innings.
