Junis (4-5) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

Junis allowed two doubles - one of which drove in a run off the bat of Christian Yelich - while pitching innings two through seven behind lefty Scott Alexander who opened the game. The righty has posted a 6.03 ERA in 34.1 innings during his last seven outings, allowing six runs in two of those appearances. This is just the third time the 29-year-old has pitched six innings or more in his last nine games.