Junis (2-0) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over four scoreless innings, earning the win Thursday versus the White Sox.

Junis has won both of his appearances this season, allowing just one run over 6.1 innings. He was efficient Thursday, throwing 44 of 69 pitches for strikes after starter Alex Wood needed 71 pitches to complete three frames. Junis' role as a swingman is clearly paying off when he can vulture some wins, but that's not a particularly reliable source of fantasy value. He's unlikely to be called upon for a few days after this long-relief assignment.